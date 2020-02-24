LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Louisville Office of Internal Audit released it’s quarterly audit follow-up earlier this month, and it includes a progress update on several issues within Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Metro Council first requested an audit for the jail after reports came to light in 2017 that an inmate had been held for five months too long. The audit was released in 2018 along with recommended corrective action and the jail’s planned changes.
The audit listed several findings, including that there is a breakdown in communication between the jail and courts and that the jail is relying on an archaic system to keep track of inmates. One of the suggested corrective actions included to switch to an automated system.
In the quarterly follow-up, the majority of the issues were designated as “In-Progress” because some corrective has been implemented but not completed. These issues are detailed in the below PDF, starting on page 11:
In a statement to WDRB News on Monday, Metro Corrections said there a few reasons for delays in the implementation of their changes. The jail, the office of the Jefferson Circuit County Clark and the Administrative Office of the Court developed a program that could establish a space for working court orders to flow through. It would allow for real-time review of cases, and things could be sorted out and clarified with little delay. However, the jail said the complexity of various independent systems and staffing changes forced the offices to abandon the product, as it wasn't able to do what they needed.
"We continue to explore other options and are now working with a document management vendor them develop a more efficient system than what exists," the statement says. "Since we had to re-set, implementation dates had to be adjusted. LMDC continues to meet regularly with system stakeholders. We have set a target of end of April 2020 for testing with vendor."
A separate audit, with similar conclusions, was released in 2019. Several lawsuits have been filed against the city and the jail because of similar issues regarding release dates. Metro Council President David James said the city needs to “do better” regarding this issue.
“It’s very disappointing,” James said. “I keep hearing about, 'We’re working on it. 'We’re working on it.' But it’s still not there. We’re still doing things by hand, writing on paper the amount of time that people are held in our jail. And it’s very easy to make mistakes that way.”
James said he has brought up the jail’s audit and need for change with the newly-appointed Metro Public Safety Director as a high-priority item.
Some of the issues were given a revised implementation date as March 1st and April 1st. Other issues are listed as “to be determined.”
A spokesperson for LMDC said he is gathering information in order to provide any available progress update.
