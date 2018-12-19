Safety plan proposes up to $7.4 million in changes to Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Once every 15 hours, a crash happens on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, according to data from the city of Louisville.
But a new multi-million-dollar plan, the Bardstown Road Safety Study, was released this week, and it's goal is to make the road safer.
It calls for some major changes, and now there's a push to get funding from the city.
"It can't be the road that we all want it to be if it's not safe," Metro Councilman Brandon Coan said.
Since the beginning of 2017, the Bardstown Road corridor, between Broadway and I-264, has seen more than 1,100 crashes and nearly 200 people hurt.
"It's really a road that belongs to the whole city," Coan said. "I can see the improvements made there being a city priority, just in the same way that Dixie Highway has become a huge priority over the past several years."
The entire plan would cost somewhere between $5.5 million and $7.4 million.
Minor changes include adding more crosswalks and lighting. Major changes would add left turn lanes at each signaled intersection and make the road one lane in each direction with more room for permanent on-street parking. It would also do away with alternating lane lights during rush hour.
"Some people don't know how to use them anyway," said Rebecca Bennett, who lives in the Highlands. "I think it'll annoy those of us who've lived here forever and know how the lane closure works ... But I think for most people, it'll be a pretty easy transition."
Coan saida detailed traffic study will happen before any major changes, like removing lane lights, would take place.
"We really need to have better information about if we change the way the road works now, what would happen during rush hour," Coan said.
Coan said he'll push to fund the project in the city's upcoming budget. You can see the full plan and how it affects each intersection below:
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.