LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Safety improvements are coming to a stretch of Taylorsville Road.
The work is slated to begin Wednesday, Feb. 9, on a section of the road between Shelby and Spencer counties.
It includes safety changes to the road's shoulder, tree clearing, ditch cleaning and other infrastructure work.
Traffic could be reduced to one lane during construction, according to the Kentucky Transportation Department.
The work is part of a $3 million project scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2023.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.