LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 2,000 pounds of salad and chicken products sold at Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana have been recalled.
The products were recalled because they contain soy, a "known allergen," according to the USDA, which isn't declared on the product label.
The "ready-to-eat" salads with chicken were produced between May 12 and May 15. Below are the two items;
- 13.5-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Greek Salad with Chicken with Chicken Breast & Red Wine Olive Oil Vinaigrette Dressing” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label
- 11.25-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Tuscan Style Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken With Grilled White Chicken Tossed In Pesto” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label
Those items, which have an establishment number of "P-39985," were shipped to Kroger stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
The USDA said there have yet to be any confirmed reports of reactions to people eating the salads.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.