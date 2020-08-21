SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Salem High School Lions football team played its first football game Friday night as questions linger about the season's future.
The school capped ticket sales at 500 people. Fans who couldn’t get in, including Boone DeFord, watched from outside the fence.
“It’s different,” said DeFord. “I just hope they get to play all year.”
Inside the stadium, fans had to wear a mask to gain entry and signed in for contact tracing.
Fans were asked to sit apart, but families were allowed to sit together. Some people removed their masks when they found their seats.
Hours before the game, Salem Community Schools announced that all schools would move to remote learning for two weeks starting Monday after students and staff tested positive in all three school buildings.
Vicki Burger, who wore a mask in the stands Friday, said, “It’s kind of scary because so many people think it’s nothing, and other people think it is."
The team held its senior night early due to uncertainty surrounding the rest of the season.
While students learn online, the district says extracurricular activities, including football, can continue with monitoring.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.