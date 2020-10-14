LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana, man has been arrested after allegations that he sent nude images to a 17-year-old girl.
According to court documents, on Aug. 5, a 17-year-old girl told a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Department that someone named "David Mazzinetti" contacted her on the social media platform SnapChat.
She said the conversation quickly turned sexual, and the pair exchanged nude images and videos.
A short time later, the girl said she received a message on Facebook from a woman who said she was the fiancé of 26-year-old Ricky Vickers Jr., the man who went by the online moniker "David Mazzinetti" and sent the messages. She said she was pregnant with his twins, and that he was a registered sex offender.
Additionally, the woman contacted the girl's family members online.
Police spoke with the woman, who said she became suspicious after she noticed her boyfriend Vickers spending a lot of time online recently. While he was sleeping, she said she examined his social media accounts on his cell phone and discovered the sexual conversation.
Upon making the discovery, police say she took screenshots of the conversation and contacted law enforcement.
A couple of weeks later, an undercover investigator with the Scott County Sheriff's Department sent a friend request to "David Mazzinetti" on Facebook. According to court documents, the investigator told him she was a 14-year-old girl, and he said he was a 27-year-old man. He also sent her a picture of his face.
A couple of days later, he began sending her nude images and sexually charged messages, according to the court document.
Vickers was arrested and charged with child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and possession of child pornography.
He is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
