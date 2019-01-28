LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center is playing host to a pretty big matchup Thursday, and there's some extra incentive to go.
The No. 3 ranked Louisville women's basketball team takes on No. 2 UConn. Besides being a matchup of two top-five teams, U of L head coach Jeff Walz and Provost Beth Boehm will be donating $10 for every student that goes to the game, up to $5,000 each.
The money raised with go toward the raiseRED campaign, which hopes to end pediatric cancer and blood disease.
Tip off for the game is 7 p.m.
