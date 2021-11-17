LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is almost here, and the Salvation Army bell-ringers are hitting the sidewalks.
A Christmas kick-off event was held Wednesday at the Salvation Army on Brook Street. The organization said its services are more important than ever as thousands struggle from the impact of pandemic poverty.
Last year, there was a 35% increase in need for Salvation Army services. Officials said the Red Kettle campaign will help keep families in their homes by filling the gaps between their needs and income.
"For too many families living in poverty, the financial and emotional stress only increases at Christmas time," Salvation Army Area Commander Captain Lacy Parrish said.
To keep up with the need, the Salvation Army said it requests up to a 50% increase in what's raised at the Red Kettle campaign.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.