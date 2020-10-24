LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food donation drives usually increase around Thanksgiving, but this year — amid the coronavirus pandemic — the need is now.
Volunteers lined up and filled boxes with food and canned goods Saturday at the Salvation Army's south Louisville location.
The group planned on filling more than 1,000 boxes to give to those struggling during the pandemic.
The Salvation Army teamed up with the Church of Latter Day Saints, which will deliver the goods. It's a project going on in more than 80 countries.
The church also donated $25,000 to help fund food services.
"Normally, we do about 150 to 160 food boxes a month. That's just kind of our normal donation during a regular year," said Johanna Wint, with the Salvation Army's Center for Hope. "Since the pandemic started, we've been doing 400 boxes a month, so the need has been great."
The first of the boxes will be distributed starting next week.
