LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This holiday season, the Salvation Army is introducing online donations to their Red Kettle initiative.
Red Kettles in Louisville will now have digital donation capabilities through "Kettle Pay." The Salvation Army placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs, allowing shoppers to tap or scan their phones to make digital donations. Donors will be able to use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make their donations.
Funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on billing zip codes.
The Red Kettles and bell ringers will begin taking donations on Nov. 29 at more than 80 locations throughout the Louisville area.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.