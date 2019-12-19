NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is thousands of dollars behind on donations this year and could cut services in goals aren't met.
As of Thursday, the nonprofit is $35,000 short of where it was at this time last holiday season.
"Our donations day to day are still doing good," said Catherine Fitzgerald, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana. "The community is being very supportive."
The issue, she said, is there are five fewer days for red kettle donations this year as opposed to last year. Thanksgiving fell late in the year in 2019.
"We don't want it to affect our services," Fitzgerald said. "We want to be able to maintain our services to the community and the people that need us. They need a safety net. They need a place they can go when they get in trouble."
Fitzgerald said cutting services would be a last option.
"We have to maintain a budget like everyone else," she said. "We can't go into debt or something."
Leaders are hopeful the final weekend before Christmas can help make up the gap. Vail True Value Lumber Co. in Scottsburg will match all donations made Friday. PC Home Center will match all of Saturday's donations.
"We just hope people will realize maybe, 'Oh gosh, it's a shorter year. Maybe I'll give $2 or $3 because I haven't walked by a kettle as many times this year,'" Fitzgerald said.
Donations can be made online here.
