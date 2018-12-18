LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than a week to go in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, the organization said it desperately needs more donations.
According to estimates, the Salvation Army is $70,000 short of its $565,000 goal for the Louisville area. The money helps provide meals and housing for people experiencing homelessness.
Officials say the reason for the shortage is there were two fewer weeks of bell ringing this year, but there's still time to help. The campaign doesn't end until Christmas Eve.
"The Louisville community was extremely generous to make sure the magic of Christmas will be enjoyed by thousands of Angel Tree recipients," said Salvation Army Maj. Roy Williams. "Now, we need to help secure the futures for our displaced neighbors throughout Louisville who are hungry, homeless, sleeping in a car or tent. I am hopeful that in these final days, people will choose to give because, they know that this support will provide meals and housing for individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the upcoming year as they work with our staff to move toward a higher quality of life.
Anyone wishing to donate online can do so by CLICKING HERE.
