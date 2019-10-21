LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This holiday season, The Salvation Army will add a new twist to the iconic Red Kettle campaign.
The organization will host a community-wide competition. It will be a chance for groups and individuals to have their own red kettles and raise money to will provide support for homeless families in the area.
The challenge will be led by volunteer "Kettle Captains."
It will start Thursday, Oct. 24, and run through Dec. 31.
A meeting will be held for anyone interested in learning more about the challenge on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army location at 911 South Brook St.
