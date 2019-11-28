LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salvation Army volunteers were busy cooking and serving meals to hundreds of people for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
About 400 people were expected to join the Salvation Army for a Thanksgiving meal and another 500 meals were taken to a community center and a nursing home.
Many volunteers make the event part of their Thanksgiving tradition.
"Some people have situations they can't really get out of easily," said volunteer Makena Lanham. "So, it really helps to kind of cheer up their day especially on Thanksgiving, it's really great to do."
Any extra food will be used at the Salvation Army food pantry.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.