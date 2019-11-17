NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Samtec owner and local philanthropist Sam Shine passed away Friday, Nov. 15 at age 86.
Shine founded New Albany-based manufacturing company Samtec in 1976, which is now a global brand with locations in 40 countries. Shine was also known for his work in nature conservation through the Sam Shine Foundation, and also played a roll in keeping Joe Huber's Family Farm open.
There will be a public visitation held at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home in New Albany on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church.
