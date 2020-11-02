LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office has revealed the special Santa Claus 2020 holiday postmark.
On Tuesday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail.
Each year, a local high school art student designs the holiday postmark as part of an annual contest. This year's artist is Summer Weedman, who is now a freshman nursing student at Vincennes University Jasper Campus. It will be available through Christmas Eve for no charge.
“Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail,” says Postmaster Cheryl Bailey. “The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town and it’s always fun to see the unique artwork each year.”
She asks anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines:
- Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark;
- Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office;
- If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them – with postage stamps already on them – in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, Santa Claus Station, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998;
- The picture postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24;
- The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer;
- To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.);
- There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.
Santa Claus, Indiana, hosts Santa Claus Christmas Celebration events throughout November and December. Activities include roasting chestnuts, writing letters to Santa and special dinners. Click here, for a calendar or events.
