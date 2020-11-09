LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus is getting his sleigh ready to visit Jefferson Mall.
Starting on November 27, Santa will be at the mall with his team of elves ready to meet families. He will be at Center Court through Christmas Eve. Jefferson Mall says the visits will be contactless and families will be sitting six feet away to ensure social distancing. Santa will still be available to listen to everyone's Christmas lists. All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.
Santa will be available to take photos at the following times:
• Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The set will be closed on Nov. 30. and Dec. 7. Visits must be scheduled online using this website. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.
To make a reservation or view a full list of holiday hours, Santa photo and break hours, and more seasonal information, visit the Jefferson Mall website by clicking here.
