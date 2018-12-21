Santa stops for more than 200 Bullitt County families in need

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas arrived a few days early for many Bullitt County families in need.
Santa made a special stop at Paroquet Springs on Friday night. His sleigh, a Shepherdsville fire truck decked out in bright lights, arrived to see dozens of smiling faces.
Volunteers held a special Christmas dinner for families at the convention center.
"We've got about 225 people here tonight," organizer Shaun Logsdon said. "Families and a lot of children who otherwise may not be experiencing a very wonderful Christmas, so we tried to fix that."
The crowd size sheds light on current homelessness and poverty in Bullitt County.
"It truly is an issue," Logsdon said. "There are so many people living in their cars and displaced. In Bullitt County, if you talk to the school resource center, they'll tell you there's probably 300 kids in the school system that are displaced."
Families in attendance received a special invitation from one of four local outreach organizations.
"I thank every one of them," said Michael Milligan, who was at the event with his six children. "They've helped us out a whole lot, with food, clothing ... I'm just thankful for every bit of it, really."
Every kid opened a present and had a special visit with Santa.
"It's always good to give back, especially at the holidays," said Robert Sarver, who volunteers at Room at the Inn, a homeless shelter. "Families in need. People in need. Don't let them go without."
Local organizations hope to make it a yearly event and help even more families next year.
