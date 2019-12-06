Santa visits hundreds of children at community event in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Santa visited hundreds of excited kids in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.
Metro Council President David James and the Louisville Metro Police Department hosted the Parkhill Holiday Party at the Parkhill Community Center. Santa handed out free toys to all of the children who attended.
"It's a cool place. I like to see Santa and I like coming to visit him, asking questions and stuff," said Mauryell, a 9-year-old who received a new remote controlled car.
"It can do flips and stuff, you see," he said.
🚨ALERT: Santa just arrived to the Parkhill Community Center and the kids are *here for it.* @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sk7DVlab5Y— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) December 6, 2019
The older kids in attendance also enjoyed spending time with their friends and neighbors.
"We're just here to have fun," said Mona, a 11-year-old. "We ate and stuff and we're just here to enjoy the holidays. That's basically what Christmas is about: spending time with your family and stuff."
"We're just enjoying each other as a community," added Coral, a 14-year-old. "You don't have to worry about nothing happening. You feel safe."
Parents at the Christmas party were appreciative of the people who helped organize the community event.
"It feels good to know that there are people out here who still care to see the kids smile," said Tiffany Smith, who attended the party with her 3-year-old son.
Because that's what the holidays are all about: "Seeing the kids smile," Smith said. "Happiness."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.