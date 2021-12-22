LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids who lost their homes in the recent Kentucky tornadoes got some gifts from Santa.
Gov. Andy Beshear called in the big guy because tornado victims were in more than 200 rooms at the parks. He dropped off gifts at two parks.
"Well, Christmas is an incredibly special time, and to think eight or nine days ago, these folks were in a bathtub or in a basement, just praying to survive, walking up to see so much ruin," Beshear said. "But today, they're the center of the universe in a really positive way. You look around, you see the love of this commonwealth and of this country pouring out for these kids. That's pretty special."
And Santa isn't the only one helping out.
First responders are staying in almost 100 state park rooms during the holiday week as they continue clearing the mess.
