LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most recognizable figures in Washington politics was in Louisville on Monday to rally support for Gov. Matt Bevin.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was, for a time, the face of the Trump administration.
With the Kentucky gubernatorial election three weeks away, she is throwing her support for Bevin, a staunch ally of the Trump administration.
"He has been a stalwart supporter of the president but not because he likes the president singularly, but because he stands for something," Sanders said.
Sanders was in Louisville for a news conference/pep rally with Bevin at GOP headquarters.
Sanders was asked if Trump's controversial withdrawal of troops from northern Syria — an action condemned by both Democrats and Republicans — could erode Trump's support in Kentucky and hurt Bevin.
Both Bevin and Sanders said no.
"It is heartbreaking when we see what is happening, but there is tremendous need here in this country as well," Bevin said. "And it is incumbent upon us to focus on what we have immediate control over inside of our own state and inside of our own nation."
Sanders reiterated Bevin's statement.
"I think if anything, the national politics should play well here in Kentucky," she said. "But I think the most important thing that people can look at is who do they want to lead their state. This is a question where I think the contrast could not be more clear."
Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina — a close Trump ally — joined Sanders, Bevin and attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron.
Meadows believes all the impeachment talk in Washington will only help rally Trump's base.
The president himself is scheduled to hold a rally for Bevin, but the exact date and location have not been announced.
