LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 2,000 pounds of raw pork sausage is being recalled because of possible rubber contamination.
J. H. Routh Packing Company out of Sandusky, Ohio issued the recall of 1,719 pounds of raw pork sausage products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The raw ground pork bulk and link sausage items were produced from Jan. 1 through Jan. 4, 2019.
The company discovered the problem and notified FSIS on Jan. 7, 2019.
The following products are part of the recall:
• 5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
• 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
• 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
• 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
• 5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
• 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
• 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
The products subject bear establishment number “EST. 818” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The sausage was shipped to retailers in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Consumers are advised to throw out the sausage or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
