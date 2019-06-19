RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for 23-year old Savannah Spurlock has been going on since January. The Kentucky woman was last seen leaving a Lexington bar, and her family still doesn't have answers.
They're holding onto hope, but it’s becoming more difficult.
“It’s very hard to stay positive,” said Ellen Spurloc, Savannah's mother.
The mother of four was last seen on surveillance leaving The Other Bar in Lexington on Jan. 4 with three men. She FaceTimed her mom when she got in their car.
“She said ‘I’m fine. Everything’s fine. I promise I will be home later this morning. I promise, mom. I’ll be home,’” Spurlock said.
That was the last time Spurlock talked to her daughter. Since, then there have been searches and vigils but still no sign of Savannah.
The Spurlocks have increased the reward to $15,000, $5,000 more than last time and with no expiration.
“We didn’t put a limit on it, because we do want it to happen, whether it be today or a month from now,” Spurlock said.
With each day that passes, friends and family say the pain becomes stronger. So does reality of what may have happened to Savannah.
Spurlock doesn’t just want her daughter found but also wants those responsible for her disappearance locked up.
“That is very important. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said. “We just want closure. We want the answers of what happened to Savannah.”
Spurlock said Richmond Police is actively following up on any leads they might get, but the family has no plans for a community-wide search in the near future.
To report tips on Savannah Spurlock’s disappearance:
- Call the Richmond Police Department at (859)-623-8911
- Email Detective@Richmond.ky.us
