LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In response to "unprecedented levels of business and demand," Save A Lot is planning to hiring over 1,000 people nationwide.
The discount grocery store chain has openings in its retail and distribution centers throughout the country. Displaced workers and those who have been temporarily laid off due to COVID-19 are "strongly encouraged" to apply, the company said in a news release.
"It takes many hands to feed America, and we need more hands," CEO Kenneth McGrath said. "We know that there are many talented, displaced workers in our communities right now, and we want to bring as many as 1,000 new employees aboard quickly to help with this important work to serve our communities."
To learn more about job openings, text RecruitMe to 97211 or click here.
