LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life Kentucky launched a campaign encouraging pet lovers to become an organ donor.
The nonprofit is leading "Save My Human" campaign for people with dogs, cats, birds and horses.
Kimberly Horn, a Louisville woman, is currently on a transplant list. She has been waiting for a new kidney since she was 16 years old.
Horn and her two German shepherds have joined the campaign.
"At any time there are 100,000 people in the U.S. in need of an organ transplant," Horn said. 'Right now, there are 1,000 Kentuckians in need of an organ transplant and I'm one of them. Every 10 minutes, somebody new gets added to the list. And I'm sure the people being added to the list, a lot of them are pet owners and would benefit from the Save My Human campaign."
In 2022, 239 organ donors and 539 tissue donors saved nearly 600 lives across Kentucky, which is a 23 percent increase from 2021, and the most lives saved in any year.
To register for Save My Human, click here.
To become a donor, you can register online at https://registermeky.org/. For more information about organ, tissue and cornea donation, visit http://www.donatelifeky.org/.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.