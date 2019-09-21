LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the second day of the Bourbon and Beyond Festival coming to an end, chefs had the opportunity to share the event spotlight.
Actress Tiffani Thiessen, best known for her role as Kelly Kapowski on "Saved by the Bell" and "90210", did a cooking demo in front of a large crowd at the weekend long Louisville festival.
Thiessen says she has been focusing on her passion for cooking and is currently in talks with Netflix for her second cooking show. Her first cooking show aired for several years on the Cooking Channel.
After the presentation, Thiessen signed her cook books and took pictures with fans.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.