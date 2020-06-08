LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mural artist took to the streets to make sure Breonna Taylor is not forgotten.
The phrase "Say Her Name" has been painted in yellow on Maple Street near 15th Street downtown. Protesters in Louisville have used the phrase during their demonstrations against policy brutality. The phrase is typically answered by the crowd chanting, "Breonna Taylor."
Taylor, a black woman, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who served a "no-knock" warrant at her apartment on March 13.
The mural's artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she and six others worked for nearly three hours Sunday morning to paint the letters.
The mural is similar to one that reads "Black Lives Matter" on a street leading to the White House.
The artist said it's not vandalism, but mindful activism.
WDRB has reached out to the city for comment but has not received a response.
