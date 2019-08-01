NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Sazerac bottling plant in southern Indiana is getting a new name and adding more jobs.
The company announced that the New Albany plant that opened in November 2018 will now be called Northwest Ordinance Distilling. The facility will expand operations and add up to 40 more jobs before the end of 2019. The plant has already created 65 jobs in Floyd County.
The new name is a nod to the expansion, according to plant manager Chad Soeder. In a release, he said, "It's a tribute to the signing of the 1787 Northwest Ordinance, in which Congress set forth the process for settling the territory northwest of the Ohio River." He explained, "This would eventually lead to the additions of Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois to the United States. It outlined the freedom to establish local government, while giving settlers guaranteed rights."
Northwest Ordinance Distilling bottles a number various alcohol products for parent company Sazerac. The facility is in the former General Mills Pillsbury plant.
When hiring is ready to begin, information about the jobs will be posted on the company website.
