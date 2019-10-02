LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 265 could be shut down for the evening rush hour, after a propane-powered garbage truck crashed and caught fire on the interstate Wednesday morning.
Flames and thick smoke were visible after the truck crashed around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Smyrna Parkway exit. The truck smoldered for hours.
A MetroSafe supervisor said the propane fuel made the fire more challenging since firefighters had to use fire retardants instead of water to fight the flames.
Southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed most of the day while crews clean up. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 15.
An LMPD spokesperson says the interstate could still be closed during the evening rush hour, so commuters should plan to use an alternate route.
