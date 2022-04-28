LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are expected to remain shut down through the Thursday evening rush hour after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-tanker, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said the crash took place at about 10 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-71, near Pendleton, and involved several vehicles, including the semi truck. Police said the semi-tanker was carrying liquid hydrogen when it caught fire. The cause of the crash has not been released.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Residents within a half-mile radius were briefly evacuated.
All lanes of the interstate were closed for hours from the Gene Snyder to Pendleton. The northbound lanes of I-71 have since reopened, but the southbound lanes near Pendleton are expected to remain closed through the Thursday evening rush hour.
