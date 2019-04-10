PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- On a sunny spring day, you'll be sure to find people enjoying the Paoli Community Park. Jenny Lawson spent the afternoon walking her dog, Maverick.
"This is the third day in a row that we've actually come out, and I've taken him for a walk," Lawson said. It's a good place. A lot of people walk their dogs."
The park has baseball, softball and football fields, a basketball court and a skate park. It was built several years ago with help from casino money.
"The casino money really, really helps," Lawson said. "It really does."
Paoli still owes $3.5 million on the park, but casino money is being threatened in Senate Bill 552. Paoli Town Council Vice President Michael Harkness said the bill is not good for small towns and Orange County.
"We're all pretty worried about it," he said.
Harkness said when the Shelbyville Racino opened, there was a deal to pay $2.5 million annually into the the community support fund to Orange County and surrounding counties. He said the payment was meant to alleviate the negative affects of table games due in a couple years. But the bill would make table games available in July 2019 and eliminate the funds.
"I mean, it's just gonna kill our little community," Harkness said, especially when Paoli still owes money on its park.
Harkness said the move gives council no time to plan, and a tax hike is likely imminent for Paoli and Orange County.
"It's really going to hurt this county," he said., "Because it's like the same thing with them. S if we have to raise town taxes, and they're gonna have to raise county taxes so like people in town, they're going to get hit twice."
Harkness believes the bill will pass. The Indiana legislative session ends in two weeks.
