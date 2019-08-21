LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning the state's teachers of scam phone calls from a fake police deputy.
Beshear said in a news release that his office has received reports from Franklin, Jefferson and Whitley Counties of a scammer calling schools claiming to be "Deputy Hart."
The scammer reportedly asks to speak with a specific teacher, who allegedly has an outstanding warrant or missed jury duty, and threatens "obstruction charges" if the person is not allowed to speak with the teacher.
The scammer reportedly uses a local area code, Beshear said. Once on the phone with the victim, the scammer requests payment via gift cards to resolve an alleged legal matter and avoid arrest. In one instance, a victim said she was pressured to buy $2,500 worth of gift cards.
"While this scam is similar to the widespread jury duty scam, now there is a troubling new twist that indicates scammers are targeting teachers through social media," Beshear said in a news release. "It is despicable that at a time when our teachers are focused on returning to their classrooms to educate children they are being targeted by scammers. I want to make sure every teacher is aware of this scam and takes steps to protect their information online."
The attorney general's office suggests changing your privacy settings on social media.
"Never trust the caller and always verify information independently before making a payment," Beshear said.
Also, be wary that legitimate authorities will not ask you to pay using gift cards and reloadable cards.
To report a scam contact the Office of the Attorney General at (888)-432-9257 and file a complaint online.
