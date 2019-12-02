LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mt. Washington Police Department has issued a scam alert after reports of residents receiving calls from people posing as LG&E representatives.
Police say a man has called several people identifying himself as an LG&E rep, and tells potential victims their service will be disconnected if they don't pay an overdue balance within 15 minutes.
Police say the scammer uses caller ID spoofing to make it look like the phone call came from LG&E.
Police and utility officials say you should be wary of anyone who calls and asks you to buy a prepaid card to pay for anything, and call LG&E directly if you have any questions about your bill.
