LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scammers are trying to take advantage of the pandemic, targeting people waiting on stimulus checks and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau (BBB) Louisville, warns people "if it's too good to be true, it probably isn't true."
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) won't call for financial information or verification of accounts for stimulus checks to be received. The agency's official website is the only place payment information can be inputted.
The IRS has direct deposit information if a taxpayer previously received a stimulus payment.
Smith-Hamblin said the IRS typically contacts people via mail.
"If someone is contacting you about a stimulus payment, it is probably a scam, plain and simple. It's a big red flag," Smith-Hamblin said.
Smith-Hamblin encourages people that receive text messages or emails about the stimulus payment to delete the messages.
"We have seen a lot of cases where people that are getting these texts and emails, what they're really trying to get is some type of fee or payment from you or they're trying to get your bank account information," Smith-Hamblin said.
Scammers have also pursued opportunities centered around the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Don't be surprised if someone contacts you saying 'you can sign up for a waiting list,'" Smith-Hamblin said. "People are getting scammed across the country right now, because they want the vaccine."
As part of the scams, some people are asked to pay out of pocket for the vaccine, which isn't necessary.
"They're being asked to be put on a waiting list and then provide their personal information," Smith-Hamblin said. "They're being asked to pay money up front for the vaccinations, and they're even offering for the vaccine to be shipped to them."
Smith-Hamblin said scam artists take advantage of the confusion surrounding the pandemic.
Complaints of possible fraud can be reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services hotline at 1-800-447-8477.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.