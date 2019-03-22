ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scarlet's Bakery has officially opened a third Louisville location in St. Matthews, but its owner says it's about more than just selling sugary treats.
She says they're about saving women from sex trafficking.
The bakery, located on Fairfax Avenue off of Shelbyville Road, had a line out the door just minutes after opening on Friday.
"The fact that we've opened three in three years, it's kind of crazy," founder Rachelle Starr said."To think that there's this many people still excited about what we're doing is really, really fun."
The non-profit has two other locations in Shelby Park and Downtown. Those behind the concept say they don't hire people to bake cupcakes, they bake cupcakes to hire people.
"Our entire mission, our bottom line is to hire more women out of exploitation and trafficking," Starr said.
In Louisville, sex and labor trafficking is a reality, and the problem is prevalent.
"We have a lot women who need help and want a way out of that," Starr said.
Twenty-seven local women have been hired by the bakery and were rescued from sex trafficking or exploitation. Working at Scarlet's, the women go through an 18-month program where they work, take classes, and hone their skills.
"Employment is the perfect way to walk alongside people as they're healing as they're working through their own lives, but also provide for themselves and their families," Starr said.
Starr's mission has stayed the same, but her business is growing.
"I was just always looking for a spot that would be fitting for us here in St. Matthews," She said.
With the support of the community, any success at the new location will mean more women off the streets.
"All of our money, all of the proceeds that we make from our sales, all of the donations go back in the program to hire more women," Starr said.
Scarlet's Bakery also accepts donations to further its mission.
To donate to Scarlet's Bakery, CLICK HERE.
