LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scarlet's Bakery, a non-profit organization created to save women from the sex trafficking industry, is moving to an e-commerce-only format and closing all of its retail locations.
According to a Facebook message by Rachelle Starr, the founder of the non-profit, the organization will close its bakeries on May 13.
"We opened our bakery with a mission in mind: to make delicious treats for customers to eat while hiring women out of exploitation and trafficking to give them a new career!" Starr said, in a statement. "For the last five years, it has been a joy to serve this community through our retail, catering and event services."
"Today is a very bittersweet day as we are telling you, our most beloved customers, that our curbside and retail services for our business will be officially closing on May 13th."
"As a nonprofit organization, COVID-19 has had an extreme impact on our business and funding."
Starr said that Scarlet's Bakery will continue in the form of online treats that can be purchased and made at home.
"All profit will still go to engage, empower and employ women that we serve and we will focus our efforts on rebuilding our social enterprise model to create more jobs than ever before!" Starr added.
Last month, Scarlet's Bakery handed out free sack lunches at its Shelby Park location to any children who needed them. With the help of neighboring business Access Ventures, the organization distributed nearly 600 meals over two days.
