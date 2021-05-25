LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roads that cut through Cherokee and Iroquois parks are being reopened.
After months of debate and public meetings, Louisville Metro Parks said Tuesday that the loop roads that were closed to prevent COVID-19 exposure in crowded parks will reopen to vehicle traffic.
The Iroquois Park loop, Rundill Road, is opening immediately, but the Cherokee Park loop won't open until mid-June. Traffic control measures will be added in Cherokee Park, including signage, and new painted lines will be added before cars will be allowed to access to the Scenic Loop that leads to Hogan's Fountain and Rugby Field.
The decision to reopen the park loops comes after the nonprofit partners of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy asked for a two-week delay to analyze park usage before and after the road closures. What they discovered is people using Iroquois Park who live within five miles increased from 26-41%. The rise in local users was no surprise, since there were no big events at the park or Iroquois Amphitheater to draw people from further away.
In Cherokee Park, the average visit more than doubled from 30-77 minutes after the loop closed. Park usage was highest in March 2021, and people came from all over the area, not just The Highlands.
Louisville Metro Parks also received feedback from 10,000 people through surveys, phone calls and community meetings. Most people said they were in favor of keeping the Cherokee Park loop closed to vehicles, but the vast majority said they want the Iroquois Park loop open to cars with possible temporary closures or limiting some traffic.
“Reopening the Iroquois Loop and ensuring access to public amenities in Cherokee Park while providing vehicle free recreational opportunities is a great decision for the entire community,” Dana Kasler, director of Louisville Parks and Recreation, said in the release.
Additional information regarding parking, scenic drives and accessibility to amenities can be found on Louisville Parks and Recreation's website: bestparksever.com.
Officials plan to evaluate the reopening in three months while more feedback is collected from park users. To share your views of the new plan, email parks@louisvilleky.gov.
