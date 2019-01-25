LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana school superintendent accused of paying for a student's medical treatment with her own insurance spoke out Friday about her motivation.
Casey Smitherman, the superintendent of Elwood Community Schools north of Indianapolis, said she met the 15-year-old student in August. He'd been living with his 79-year-old uncle who has very limited means, so Smitherman and her husband have been helping the boy for months, according to Fox59.
When he didn't show up for school a few weeks ago, Smitherman said she picked him up and took him to a clinic for a sore throat. But, they were turned away because she wasn't his guardian.
That's when court documents say she took him to a doctor and signed him in under her son's name and had a prescription filled in her son's name. The total claim was $233.
"I wish that I could re-do it and do it differently," Smitherman said. "I'm kicking myself over and over for not doing it differently. But at the time, I was worried about him and thinking about his health care."
Smitherman turned herself in to police. She faces several charges, including official misconduct and insurance fraud. Her attorney said Smitherman could go into a diversion program, which would mean no criminal conviction.
She returned to school Thursday, and school board members said she has their full support.
