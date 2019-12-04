LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died in Jennings County, Indiana, Wednesday morning, after a crash involving a school bus.
The crash took place shortly before 7 a.m. on State Road 7 near the split with State Road 3 in North Vernon, Indiana.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the school bus was traveling southbound on State Road 7, when a Chevy truck traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of it.
The bus hit the truck on the passenger side, according to police.
Police say the driver and a school bus assistant, 74-year-old Mary Boyd, were on the bus. There were no children on board.
Boyd sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The bus driver was not injured. The driver and a passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday morning, Teresa Brown, the superintendent of the Jennings County School Corporation, released a statement:
"We are sorry to communicate some very sad news today," the statement read. "This morning, one of our buses C138 was involved in an accident. There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident. Unfortunately, it with heartfelt sadness that we regret to inform you that bus assistant, Mary Boyd, did not survive. We will have counseling services available for any student who rides her bus and four our transportation department. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."
According to the Indiana State Police, Boyd had been employed with the school district as an aide for approximately 10 years.
