LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student was taken to the hospital after a JCPS school bus crash in Louisville's California neighborhood Thursday morning.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman tells WDRB that the crash happened about 8 a.m. at the corner of South 15th Street and West Breckinridge Street.
Police say the school bus was slowing down to stop at railroad tracks, when it was hit from behind by a maroon SUV.
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy tells WDRB that five students were on the bus headed to Maupin Elementary. She did not offer details on the extent of injuries to the student who was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. The school bus number is not known at this time.
