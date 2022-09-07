LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a JCPS school bus was involved in a crash on I-65S near Arthur Street early Wednesday.
It happened around 7:25 a.m. just before the Arthur Street exit. TRIMARC cameras showed the bus stopped near a commercial vehicle, blocking several lanes of traffic.
WDRB's Monica Harkins reported from the scene that it appears the school bus may have rear-ended a dump truck.
🚨BUS CRASH ON I65 South | JCPS says 4 students were on the bus at the time but no one was hurt. Looks like the bus re-ended a dump truck. NOW a JCPS van just pulled up and with another school bus to get those students. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/eQ2tdUPNIq— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 7, 2022
A JCPS spokesperson confirms that four students were on JCPS Bus No. 0813, but no injuries have been reported. Those students were being loaded onto another JCPS vehicle shortly after 8 a.m.
