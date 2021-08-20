LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No serious injuries were reported Friday after a school bus and pickup truck collided east of Lexington.
Photos from the crash scene in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, show the damaged vehicles on the side of the road.
There were students on board the bus, but no one was seriously hurt, although some people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash. There was heavy fog in the area at the time.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.