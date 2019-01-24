FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's another push this year to give more Kentucky students the option to attend private schools.
School choice supporters rallied at the Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday morning. Several hundred students, parents and others braved the frigid weather to show support for a bill that would legalize scholarship tax credits. Individuals and businesses would receive a tax credit for donating to organizations providing private school scholarships for low and middle income students.
Supporters say they're optimistic about passage despite the increased scrutiny on private schools in the wake of the Covington Catholic controversy.
"I really don't think that's something that should be brought into this issue," said Republican House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Bam Carney. "I know that it will be, but I don't think that's fair to any school district or this effort at all.
Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said he opposes the bill not because of the Covington Catholic controversy, but because it would siphon dollars from public schools.
"At a time when we don't have enough money already for our public schools, we don't need to drain more resources," McGarvey said.
Andrew Vandiver from EdChoice Kentucky said the bill is not an attack on public schools but an effort to give kids more educational options.
"This is an issue that has a vast majority of public support," he said. "Folks know the non-public schools in their community. They know the good they do, and I fully expect that's going to be the focus of this session."
The school choice bill will be filed when the session resumes next month.
