LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools likely won't apply to the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since a large portion of students remain ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. It also removed the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Since a majority of children inside schools aren't fully vaccinated, schools will likely remain the same for now.
Jefferson County Public Schools said Thursday it will continue to follow rules from the Kentucky Department of Education.
"We know things are changing rapidly in our community and across the country right now in terms of the guidance," JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said. "So we're keeping a very close eye on that and we're staying in touch with those at KDE as well."
KDE said Thursday it's waiting on additional guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear, which it expects will come Friday.
A spokeswoman said the department will make adjustments as needed.
