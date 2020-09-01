BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown City Schools are going back to in-person learning starting next week, and students can return to school buildings Sept. 8.
Superintendent Ryan Clark said he's been consulting with health officials over the past few weeks, who say it's now safe enough to offer the in-person option.
"Their very insightful and scientific input has been extremely helpful at determining how we can proceed," Clark said. "In addition, I've been closely monitoring the incidents of COVID-19 in our community, and there has been an encouraging decline."
Online learning will continue for families who don't feel comfortable returning to in-person classes.
According to the district's Facebook page, masks will be mandatory for all staff and students in grades 1-12.
The district asked families to remain flexible, adding that schools could have to return to online learning.
