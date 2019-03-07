CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several schools in Harrison County, Ind., were on lockdown Thursday during a SWAT situation at a nearby home.
The Harrison County sheriff's office tells us officers responded to a home on Autumn Eve, south of New Middletown just before 11 a.m. March 8 after reports that a man had fired a gun at several family members.
Schools at New Middletown and South Central were on full lockdown for about two hours as a precaution because the home on Autumn Eve Lane in Elizabeth is between New Middletown and South Central.
The man surrendered peacefully not long after police arrived. No injuries were reported. He has not yet been identified.
The lockdown was canceled, and students were dismissed on time.
The following message from the South Harrison School Corporation was sent to parents informing them of the situation:
"Good afternoon, parents. This message is to inform you that schools at New Middletown and South Central are on full lock down. This is NOT related to a direct incident involving the schools; instead, this is in response to a local police situation that is located between the two communities. We ask that you do NOT approach the schools because the doors will not be answered as part of the safety protocol. Please be assured that all students are safe. At this time, we anticipate that dismissal of students will proceed as normal. However, we will monitor this situation and advise if changes are necessary."
