MADISON, In (WDRB) -- Madison officials plan to install vaping detectors in school bathrooms after an e-cigarette-related health scare that has sickened more than a dozen people.
Madison Consolidated Schools already has a policy in place that will suspend students for five days and issue a fine if they are caught with a vaping product.
Community leaders and parents met Tuesday at Ivy Tech’s Madison campus to share information about the dangers of vaping.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney stressed the importance of parents knowing what is going on in schools — not only in Madison but around the country.
“This conversation is happening all over the country. Both at the federal level, the state level, and obviously at the local level,” Courtney said. “It’s never too late.”
“One of the most important things that we can do is make sure our community is informed and educated so we can focus on preventative measures rather than being reactive like we have with the incidents last week,” he said.
In a statement released Tuesday, the school corporation said preliminary lab tests showed the vaping devices showed “no controlled substances.”
Nonetheless, Jefferson County Tobacco prevention Coordinator Kodi Applegate said the devices pose a danger.
“For somebody who has never smoked before, especially a teenager, it will make them very ill,” Applegate said.
The specific chemicals that were found inside the vaping products at the High School have not been released pending further testing.
Health officials said raising awareness about vaping’s potential dangers remains critical to reducing illnesses.
“For now we are dealing with the issue and just trying to get the education out there,” Applegate said.
