WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a spike in illness-related absences.
Superintendent Dr. Robin Cochran said the district constantly monitors absences. The attendance rate dropped below 90% for the district, and to 82% for some schools, on Tuesday and Wednesday. So the district made the decision to close down Thursday and Friday.
In an email, Cochran said there is no set threshold to determine when to close the district for illness, but there are so many absences between students and staff, “we must take all of these variables into consideration.”
Influenza A, influenza B, strep, and stomach viruses have been reported for the absences in Washington County.
Friday, staff will report to work in order to deep clean every building. Cochran said parents can help in the recovery process by washing backpacks, outerwear, and anything that might spread germs on contact.
The daycare center will be open Friday. It is up to principals and coaches if there will be any extra-curricular activities or sporting events Friday.
The Lincoln Trail District Health Department covers six counties, including Washington County. The public information officers for the district said more than 300 confirmed flu cases have been reported for the entire district, including nine for Washington County.
The district expects the actual number of flu cases is much higher. Doctor’s offices are not required to report the results from the rapid flu test, so the district can only track the lab cultures that take weeks to finalize.
The district’s public information officers said the best way to avoid the flu is to get the flu shot. This is currently the peak of flu season, but it can last as late as May, like last year. The spokespersons said it takes a couple weeks for the immunity to develop, but it’s never too late to get the vaccination.
This is not just a problem in Washington County, several school districts have been closing over the past few weeks due to illnesses. Crothersville Community Schools in Indiana and St. Stephen Martyr in Louisville will also close on Friday.
