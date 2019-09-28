LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances' FirstBuild and the University of Louisville partnered to host the 2019 Maker Faire on Saturday behind the J.B. Speed School of Engineering.
The free event brought more than 75 makers together to celebrate the city's thriving art scene and growing tech sector.
Maker Faire included interactive exhibits, local music performances, food, guest speakers, ice sculpting, glass blowing, 3D printing and a wide variety of artistic and technological features.
"It's a science fair that meets street carnival where people are engaging and sharing and hopefully inspiring each other," said Larry Portaro, the executive director of FirstBuild.
The event is considered the region's largest two-day innovation celebration and continues through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at U of L.
