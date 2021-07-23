LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scientists at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center are trying to figure out what's causing hundreds of birds to get sick and die.
The mysterious bird deaths have been reported in Indiana, Kentucky and other surrounding states.
Scientists in Maryland are testing healthy birds in the hopes they hold the answers. They're catching the birds in nets, drawing blood samples, swabbing them, and banding them so they can identify the birds in the future.
Wildlife experts are already running tests on the birds that were found dead and have ruled out some potential causes.
"We're taking swab samples of their eyes, and we're going to test those swabs of these healthy birds versus swabs that have been brought in because they're sick," Brian Evans, ornithologist at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, said.
The scientists hope that comparison can provide some clues on what could be causing the mysterious illnesses.
Experts want people to take down bird feeders and clean bird baths to help prevent transmission of the disease.
